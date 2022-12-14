EDMONTON, ALTA. — The Northeast BC under-18 Trackers returned from their three-game weekend in Edmonton with two wins and a tie.

Friday’s game against the St. Albert Steel kicked off the weekend for the Trackers and ended in a 5-5 tie.

The Trackers headed into their next game against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers on Saturday and came out with a 4-1 win.

The third and final game of the weekend was a big win for the Trackers.

Sunday afternoon’s game saw the under-18 team defeat the Maple Leaf A.C. 10-1.

Head coach Jared Winkel said his team “found their game” on Sunday.

“Hopefully, that will continue into the Christmas game and onwards into the second half,” said Winkel.

The midget Trackers will host their annual Christmas game on Friday, December 16th, at the North Peace Arena.

Puck drop is at 11:30 a.m.

The NEBC under-15 Bantam Trackers remain at the top of their division in the Northern Alberta Hockey League after a successful weekend.

Their win streak now sits at 17-0 after defeating the Peace River Sabres 10-3 on Friday and the Grande Prairie Provincial Rentals Storm 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The bantam Trackers are off on Christmas break and will return to the ice in the new year.

