FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John neighbourhood is hosting a Jingle and Mingle on Saturday.

Thanks partly to the North Peace Community Foundation and the City of Fort St. John through the Neighborhood Small Grants program, Adriana Mazzei and her neighbours are hosting the free event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 89A Street.

Mazzei described the event as a “Hallmark movie Christmas in the middle of the street in Fort St. John.”

Mazzei said there will be hot cocoa, cider and hot dogs, and carolers will be singing underneath a 25-foot Christmas tree.

She wanted to bring together her neighbours and community members who had never met one another to celebrate the season.

In addition to the festivities, Mazzei said they are collecting food donations for the Salvation Army.

“I love my community. I love living here, and I can’t imagine living elsewhere. This is my home, and I want to celebrate the community I live in now,” said Mazzei.

The neighbourhood grant covered some of the expenses for the event, with Mazzei and her neighbours pitching in as well.

The Jingle & Mingle event will be happening on 89A Street between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 17th. The street will be closed to traffic during the event.

