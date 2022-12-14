FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers earned their third win of the season in Saturday night’s 3-0 home game against the Spirit River Rangers.

The first period was scoreless but saw a strong start in the first ten minutes for the Rangers.

Shots on goal were 21 to 9 for the opposing team.

Flyers assistant coach Craig Faulkner said Flyers goalie Ty Gullickson “had a fantastic game.”

“Especially in the first period when Spirit was all over us in the first ten minutes,” said Faulkner.

“It could have easily been four or five nothing after the first period for them. Gullickson stole the game for us, no question about it.”

The Flyers came in hot during the second period, playing a physical game with a strong penalty kill. The second period had nine penalties, five of which went to the Flyers.

Faulkner said his team played “better in all three zones.”

“We didn’t back down from their style of play,” said Faulkner.

“It was great to see the boys play physically and compete in all the puck battles. I thought Liam Mavin’s fight in the second period gave our team a huge boost.”

Joey Massingham scored the first goal of the game on the powerplay within the first minute of the period, with assists from Liam Mavin and Taylor Greatrex.

Alex Nimmo scored the Flyers’ second goal shortly after, assisted by Geoff Dick and Nolan Lagace.

The third and final goal of the game was scored a quarter-way through the third period, by Gary Loewen, with assists from Massingham and Cody Hildebrand.

Faulkner was pleased with the Flyers’ ability to finally play as a team and believed Saturday night’s win was great for his team’s confidence.

“Each guy brought their work boots, and they were hungry for a win,” said Faulkner.

“We will continue working on playing a full 60-minute game and building on puck management.”

The Flyers have two games this week before briefly hanging up the skates for Christmas break.

Thursday night, the Flyers will hit the road to take on the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. The puck drops in the Memorial Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Then, the Flyers will face off against the Grande Prairie Athletics on Saturday night at home.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.

( Photo: Matthew Derkach, Street Legal Photography )

