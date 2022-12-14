Give the Gift of Local News!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — December’s StoryWalk is up and ready at Toboggan Hill by North Peace Secondary School.

Community members can enjoy Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore while walking up the hill.

The story begins at the lower park, near the washrooms and to the north, or left, at the top of the hill.

The StoryWalk will be available until Christmas, weather permitting.

Any issues with the StoryWalk can be reported to recreation@fortst.john.ca or by calling 250-785-4592.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

