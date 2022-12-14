FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — December’s StoryWalk is up and ready at Toboggan Hill by North Peace Secondary School.

Community members can enjoy Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore while walking up the hill.

The story begins at the lower park, near the washrooms and to the north, or left, at the top of the hill.

Story Continues Below

The StoryWalk will be available until Christmas, weather permitting.

Any issues with the StoryWalk can be reported to recreation@fortst.john.ca or by calling 250-785-4592.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More