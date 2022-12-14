FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has appointed James Stewart as its new deputy approving officer.

After the resignation of Renee Jamurat, the position alongside approving officer Jennifer Decker needed to be filled.

James Stewart was recommended for the position and was approved by council in their meeting on December 12th.

The role of the approving officer is to approve, on behalf of the municipality, any survey or subdivision plans submitted to the city. The deputy approving officer takes over this role in the case the approving officer is unavailable.

Stewart will officially take over as deputy approving officer on December 19th, 2022.

