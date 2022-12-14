FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Co-op Community Christmas Concert brought in $7,340 for the Salvation Army, including a $5,000 contribution from the Co-op.

Jared Braun, the executive director of the Salvation Army, and Brad Lussier, the general manager of the Fort St. John Co-op, said the concert on Tuesday night at the Lido was well attended.

Braun said it was a joy to be there volunteering with his family.

“We had Wilfred, our chaplain and his son volunteering as well,” Braun said.

“Just to see the excitement and anticipation of people coming in and the festive spirit, I think, really just warmed everybody’s hearts.”

Lussier believes the large attendance was due to people not being able to get together in the last couple of years.

“That made a huge difference, where people are really wanting to get together again,” Lussier said.

In addition to the ticket sales and Co-op’s contribution, the kettle at the event earned the Salvation Army another $376.15.

Braun extended a big thank you to everyone who stands with the Salvation Army and their work.

“It’s really encouraging to know that we’re not in this alone,” he said.

The event was supported by Trican, Grimes Well Servicing, and was produced by Bruised Orange Productions and Moose FM.

Craig Brooks, Joesph and Amy Tebulte, Deb Butler, The Landis Dell Trio and Jordyn Busche all performed at the event.

