FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A relatively new company in Charlie Lake is running a mitten drive until the end of January.

Evolution Power Projects is holding the drive until January 31st. Donations can be dropped off at the company’s office at 10433 269 Road, Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All mittens collected will be donated to Margaret Ma Murray Community School and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase gloves.

Sydney Gomme, an administrative assistant at Evolution Power Projects, said the company has been looking for ways to reach out to the community and help out.

Earlier this year, the company partnered with the Salvation Army for a Thanksgiving food drive. Gomme said the two organizations worked well together, so she decided to contact them again.

“When I called the Salvation Army, they actually told me about how they got a grant last year for mitts and gloves for people who needed them,” Gomme explained.

Gomme said the Salvation Army was unable to receive the grant again this year, so the team at Evolution Power Projects decided to step in.

Through connections the company has with Ma Murray and the YMCA daycare running out of the school, they also decided to donate some gloves there as well.

The drive will run out of the Evolution Power Projects office at 10433 269 Road until January 31st.

