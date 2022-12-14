FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) at the Pomeroy Centre was put on a brief hold and secure Wednesday morning.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci explained that the city advised the ELC campus to go into a hold and secure due to an incident outside the school.

The entire hold and secure was only active for about fifteen minutes before being lifted.

The reason for the hold and secure is currently unknown. However, Petrucci said it had nothing to do with the school or a student.

“It’s not uncommon to be cautious about things happening out of school,” Petrucci said.

An update will be provided once more information is received from the school district, the City of Fort St. John, or RCMP.

