FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A pair of best friends have utilized their shopping skills to donate food and toys to the Women’s Resource Society.

JoJo Gerow and Hailey Harkness, admins of the FSJ Deals & Steals Facebook group, dropped off a large food donation to the nonprofit on Monday after a particularly fruitful shopping trip.

The couponers said they were a little nervous about asking for donations because of the state of the economy. They decided to offer community members the option to donate $5, and each donator went into a draw to win a Lego set.

“We raised $250 that way, and that’s how we got all those food donations,” Gerow said.

Gerow said she started couponing when she found out she was pregnant because of the price of diapers and formula.

For the past five years, the two friends have been working together to get deals on food and toys for the society.

“Instead of you spending $25 on one toy, I can usually find like three or four toys for that price, so then we can help more kids,” Gerow explained.

“We pretty much save the toys for Christmas time, and then we do food all throughout the year.”

Anytime Gerow can find items for “super cheap” or free, she throws together a bag or box for the Women’s Resource Society.

Gerow said she chose to donate to the organization simply because she loves what they do for the community.

As well as visiting the Facebook group Gerow and Harkness run, the pair recommends a couple of phone apps to help with saving, including Checkout 51, Flipp, PC Optimum, and Flashfood.

The Women’s Resource Society is looking for food items, toys and winter clothing, or Gerow’s group can be found on Facebook to donate to her cause.

