DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP say a vehicle stolen from Fort St. John was recovered this week during a “proactive patrol.”

On Monday, December 12th, at 7:24 a.m., Dawson Creek RCMP located a white vehicle partially parked on the sidewalk on 10th Street.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Fort St. John on December 6th.

According to the detachment, officers examined the vehicle for any evidence before returning the vehicle to the rightful owner.

“We continue to seek help from the public and ask if anyone has any information about this, or any other crime, to call police,” said Sargeant Jaime Moffat, the detachment commander of the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Anyone with any information on the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.

The detachment says it continues to focus on the rise of property-related crimes committed in the community and adds that a key component in combatting this type of crime is “proactive patrols.”

