FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Kidsport’s Give the Gift of Sport fundraiser is in full swing and aims to get more kids in the community into sports.

The fundraiser runs from November 15th to January 6th, and the funds go towards the registration fees for youth sports.

Byron Stewart, a board member for Kidsport’s Fort St. John chapter, said the money donated stays within the community, despite Kidsport being a national organization.

Story Continues Below

“We’re based out of Fort St. John, and we encompass all of the School District 60 area. We fall under the umbrella of the Fort St. John and District Sports Council,” Stewart explained.

Once a need is identified through the organization’s application process, Kidsport can provide up to $300 towards registration fees.

“For anything in regards to equipment, we refer those persons that are applying to look to Jumpstart, as Jumpstart has the ability to provide money for equipment,” Stewart added.

“Under the sports council, Jumpstart is under the umbrella as well so that we all coordinate and communicate together. We don’t want any kids missing out on an opportunity.”

Stewart said that in 2019, the local chapter sponsored 79 kids to be involved in sports, but that number dipped to 23 the following year.

In 2021, the number of applicants began to pick back up again, with 57 kids getting involved in sports with KidSport’s help.

As of December 12th, Stewart said they’ve helped 68 kids get involved in sports in 2022.

To donate to the local chapter, visit the KidSport North Peace (Ft. St. John) webpage, or Stewart can be contacted at 250-793-5923 or bstewart@fortstjohn.ca.

To apply to be sponsored, a paper form of the application can be handed in at City Hall or the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Applications can be done online, or they can be sent through email.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More