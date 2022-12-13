FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has approved a budget increase for a new fire engine.

Council approved a budget increase of $632,730 USD to purchase a new fire engine to replace Engine 2, otherwise known as Unit 19.

$890,000 USD was initially budgeted for a new engine in 2019. The purchase was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, the price of a new engine has increased to $1,522,730 USD.

Engine 2 will need to be retired from service in 2025 to keep up with regulations. This budget increase gives the city enough time to make a timely purchase and replace the engine.

Currently, the vendor has given the city a proposed price of $1,522,730 USD, guaranteed until December 22nd, 2023.

Once replaced, Engine 2 will be retired to the city’s new fire rescue training facility, where it will continue its life helping train new firefighters.

