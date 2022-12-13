FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — AFDE and its partner unions donated $40,000 this week to benefit local charities.

Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership (AFDE) and the three unions they are represented through— LiUNA Local 1611, CMAW Local 1998, and IUOE Local 115— each contributed to a $40,000 donation they’ve distributed to local charities.

On Monday and Tuesday, representatives of the unions and AFDE attended each of the chosen charities with a cheque ranging between $5,000 to $10,000.

They donated to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, Fort St. John Seniors’ Association, North Peace Ride for the Disabled and the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

Brent Morgan, Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society president, said AFDE stepped up during the pandemic.

“We were in contact with AFDE just before COVID-19 happened, and then everything just went quiet from there on, as in nobody was really doing much in the form of events,” Morgan said.

“A big thank you to companies like AFDE and others in the community. We’ve still had this chance to keep our charity up and running even during the hard times the last couple of years.”

AFDE and partner unions donating to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society. (Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association – Facebook)

Megan Brooks, community giving and event coordinator with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, said AFDE sponsored the Be An Angel mailout in October.

“Their partner unions matched their contributions, so they came back and surprised us with a second cheque,” Brooks said.

She explained that the funding will go towards the Greatest Needs Fund used to purchase equipment needed at the hospital.

AFDE’s partner unions matched their contribution to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. (Fort St. John Hospital Foundation – Facebook)

Troy Van Bostelen, AFDE’s communication manager and Indigenous relations manager, explained that AFDE is building the generating stations and spillways at BC Hydro’s Site C project.

“It is our privilege to be working in the Peace region, and our goal is to be a positive presence in the community in which we work and live,” Van Bostelen said.

“We know that our presence in the community has an impact, and we just want to take the opportunity to give back.”

