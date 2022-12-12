Update 2: According to BC Hydro, the cause of the power outage was a bird coming into contact with BC Hydro equipment.

Update: Power has been restored according to BC Hydro outage maps. No reason for outage given.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A power outage is currently affecting over 4,000 BC Hydro customers in Fort St. John.

The power outage was first reported at 11:09 a.m. on December 12th.

According to BC Hydro, approximately 4,222 customers are impacted by the power outages. The area affected is between 115th Avenue, 79th Avenue, 108th Street, and 78th Street.

As of 11:23 a.m., a crew has been assigned to the outage. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

There is no estimated time for the return of power to the area.

For updates on outages and when power will be restored, visit BC Hydro’s website.

