DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District board has approved a supplemental allocation for new regional district administrative offices in Dawson Creek.

Regional directors approved an additional supplement of $503,880 for the new offices during their December 9th board meeting.

The amount is on top of the initial $494,000 allocated for 2022, bringing the total to $1,163,880 when accounting for inflation.

Currently, staff is in the process of locating options for the new offices, such as purchasing property to build on or a pre-existing facility that can accommodate the needs of the PRRD.

According to the PRRD, the new facility must have space for 75 offices, a boardroom big enough for board members and gallery attendants, and an emergency operations centre.

Staff will also consider other requirements such as accessibility, parking, meeting space, servicing areas, washroom facilities, and storage space.

