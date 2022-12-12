FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Students in Northeast B.C. are sure to reap the benefits from the $172,100 in community gaming grants being given to 32 parent advisory councils.

The funding is a part of the province’s announcement on Monday of $11 million in gaming grants for over 1,300 PACs across the B.C.

The funding will help students access extracurricular events, activities and equipment.

Examples of the types of activities students can participate in with assistance from the community gaming grants include field trips, movie nights, school dances and buying sports equipment.

Fort St. John PACs received $80,880 in total across 12 schools, including the high school and Upper Pine Elementary.

The Charlie Lake Elementary School PAC received $6,000, and the Taylor Elementary School PAC received $2,500.

In Dawson Creek, nine PACs received a total of $50,560, including the Notre Dame School parent support group and the Crescent Park Parent Activities.

In Chetwynd, four PACs received a total of $11,800, including Windrem Elementary.

Three Fort Nelson PACs received a total of $10,840, including R.L. Angus Elementary School.

The Hudson’s Hope School PAC received $3,000, while the Tumbler Ridge Elementary and Secondary School PAC received $7,020.

The community gaming grants are part of the $140 million distributed annually to approximately 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia.

