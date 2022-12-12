FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a record-breaking bid of $16,500 at the Be an Angel Gala, the I Remember quilt is back on display at the Fort St. John Hospital.

Each year, the quilt is auctioned off at the Hospital Foundation’s gala to give residents the opportunity to add a loved one’s name to the border of the quilt. In 2022, Roxanne Jaschke had her name added to the quilt.

The winning bidders wished to remain anonymous to keep the focus on their friend.

I remember quilt with Roxanne Jaschke’s name. (Supplied – Fort St. John Hospital Foundation)

The donors said they wanted to honour Jaschke this way because she was an inspiration of strength and touched many hearts in the community.

“Roxanne accepted everyone for who they were and gave amazing hugs,” the donors said.

“Strength, love, kindness and sunshine came through in everything she did.”

The I Remember quilt began in 2007 when volunteers from the Fort St. John Country Quilters Guild handcrafted the quilt to provide an opportunity to remember a loved one who has passed and to raise funds for the foundation.

To date, the quilt has raised over $72,000, with the funds being used to enhance patient care and comfort at the Fort St. John Hospital.

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation would like to thank the winning bidders of the quilt and all the community members that gave to the Be An Angel campaign.

The foundation said it is honoured that Jaschke will be remembered this way.

The quilt is on display in the hallway outside the foundation office in the hospital.

