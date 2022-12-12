FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are now on a 15-game winning streak after dominating the Fairview Flyers on Saturday.

During the 14-4 win in Fairview, 11 players scored for the Huskies, with Cayden Frenette, Ashton Underhill and Kurtis Lee each netting two goals.

Frenette also racked up four points, along with Chase London and Brandon Modde.

The Huskies outshot the Flyers 68-13.

Fort St. John remains in third place in the Northwest Junior Hockey League standings behind Sexsmith and Grande Prairie.

The Huskies have four games this week, starting with the Dawson Creek Kodiaks on Wednesday at the North Peace Arena. The boys will then hit the road this weekend to take on the North Peace Navigators on Friday and Sunday, with a stop in La Crete on Saturday to face the Lumber Barons.

