DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District board has appointed the election officers for the Area C by-election.

Regional directors appointed Janet Prestley as the chief election officer and Tyra Henderson as the deputy election officer at the PRRD board meeting on December 9th.

Prestley is a retired corporate officer from the Peace River region who ran many local elections for the City of Fort St. John. She recently helped run the 2022 Local Elections for the Central Coastal Regional District.

The PRRD said that hiring Prestley will allow corporate staff to continue work that would otherwise be interrupted by an election, such as policy review, budgeting, and bylaws.

The 2023 Electoral Area C By-Election comes after the area’s 2022 election was declared invalid by the B.C. Supreme Court on November 23rd. The voting day is slotted for February 25th, 2023.

The interim representative for Area C is PRRD board chair Leonard Hiebert of Area D.

