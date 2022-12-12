DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District has awarded the contract to upgrade Charlie Lake’s sewer system.

The project will connect the two parallel sewer lines in the Charlie Lake area and was awarded to McElhanney Ltd. This project is being undertaken in anticipation of future development in the area, according to the PRRD.

The contract requests that McElhanney Ltd. prepare a construction design, compile an invitation to tender and oversee the construction of the mainline sewer at Charlie Lake.

McElhanney Ltd. was one of three companies that applied for the contract. Based on the district’s evaluation of the companies, McElhanney Ltd. received the highest score.

Some of the highlights of their proposal included the best schedule and methodology for execution.

According to the contract, the cost of the project will be approximately $98,860 before taxes.

