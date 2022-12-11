Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

We are up for an award! Well, more specifically, our former reporter is, but we'll take the W. The Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs) were started in 2009 and showcase the Best Digital Content creators in the magazine and newspaper industries. We are a finalist in the Best Local Community News/Sports category.

While Grace has moved to another news organization, it was a pleasure working with her and we are proud of her work. You can read the article up for the award here. We will find out if we won in February, so stay tuned!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of December 4 to 10, 2022

Viral on TikTok: while this story technically came out on December 3, it's so good we had to include it. Shout out to Justin Lagassé from Taylor for the awesome video! Taylor Loves Videos: another video from Taylor got a lot of traction this week. As we all know, the Taylor Bridge can be a bit scary at times, but this video brings that to a new level. Northern Health Fined: by WorkSafeBC for $355,249. Since our initial release of the story, both Northern Health and WorkSafeBC have issued statements that are now included in the article.

