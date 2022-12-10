

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies have continued their winning streak, making it 14-in-a-row, after defeating the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings 4-1 in Friday night’s game.

The Huskies started off strong, with the first goal of the game scored early in the first period by Kurtis Lee, assisted by Brandon Modde.

Lee currently leads the league with 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points total.

Lee’s goal was the only goal scored in the first period, and the second period had a similar result.

Ashton Underhill scored the Huskies’ second goal, with assists from Thomas Loewen and Colby Busche, about a quarter way through the second period.

The third period was a little more eventful. The Huskies were the first to score again, with Lee scoring his second goal of the game, assisted by Sam Loewen.

Grande Prairie scored their first and only goal of the game, with a little under eight minutes left in the period.

The Huskies answered shortly after with their fourth and final goal scored by Chase London, assisted by Oscar Burgess and Kurtis Lee.

The Huskies hit the road on Saturday to take on the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. in Fairview.

