FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find Kyle Ettinger.

Ettinger is wanted on warrants for flight from police, failure or refusal to provide a sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and obstructing a Peace Officer.

Kyle Ettinger is 28 years old and is described as:

5 foot 8 inches tall (173 cm),

161 lbs (73 kg),

Green eyes,

Brown hair,

Tattoo: Ettinger on his right forearm.

If anyone has information on Kyle Ettinger’s whereabouts, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

