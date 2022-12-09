FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 27-year-old Todd Davis.

Davis is currently wanted for on warrants for being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Todd Davis is described as five foot nine inches tall, weighing 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Story Continues Below

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More