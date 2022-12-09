FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Police arrested and charged two suspects during a stolen property investigation last month.

On November 30th, the Fort St. John RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit was investigating a stolen property case on 114th Avenue when a vehicle left the residence under surveillance.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop for police.

The same vehicle was located by a patrolling frontline officer who conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger for avoiding police.

During the subsequent investigation, a loaded handgun was located on the passenger and seized by police.

The driver, Ryan Tutt, was charged with flight from a police officer while being pursued and possession of break-and-enter instruments.

Tutt was held for court and released with a release order with a court date of December 19th, 2022.

The Crown approved nine firearms-related charges against the passenger, Curtis Bagan.

Bagan was placed in custody until December 12th to re-appear before the courts.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate various property-related files and requests the public’s assistance.

Anyone who has information on any recent break and enters or stolen property is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

