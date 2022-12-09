VANCOUVER, B.C. — BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon has announced the members of his shadow cabinet.

Among the cabinet members is Peace River North MLA Dan Davies and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

Davies will keep his position as the social development and poverty reduction critic. Davies has previously served as the official Opposition critic for Education.

Bernier will now serve as a forest critic, previously serving as the housing critic. He’s also served as the critic for accessibility, finance, transportation and infrastructure, and oil and gas development.

The announcement comes on the heels of Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle.

Falcon said that he and his cabinet have a responsibility as the official Opposition in the House.

“We have a responsibility to make sure David Eby and the NDP are held accountable for their decisions in government,” Falcon said.

Falcon said he is excited to work with this new group of ministers to ensure the best for the residents of British Columbia.

