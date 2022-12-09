On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Constable Chad Neustaeter to chat about his role in Indigenous Policing Services.

Then, we chat with Jacqueline Benedetto, the curator of the Peace Gallery North, all about the Christmas Market underway at the gallery now, as well as exhibits now and in the future.

Tune in for Moose Talks, this morning at 10 on Moose FM, or live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity Facebook pages.

Story Continues Below

This episode originally aired on December 9, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More