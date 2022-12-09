FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The inaugural New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be launched at 8 p.m. on December 31st.

The City of Fort St. John said the fireworks will be launched from the field northeast of the Fort St. John Hospital, which will be closed to the public.

The city has recommended a couple of other viewing areas, including the Surerus Park parking lot, which has accessible parking.

Story Continues Below

New Year’s Eve Fireworks viewing areas. (City of Fort St. John)

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School will also be available for parking and viewing. However, parking is limited.

Families can also park their vehicles at the Surerus parking lot and use the walking trail behind the hospital as a viewing area.

The city reminds residents that parking at the Fort St. John Hospital, Peace Villa and Birthing Centre is for staff, patients and emergencies.

Parking is not permitted on Northern Lights Drive, and a temporary no-parking zone will be in effect along 112th Avenue and 83rd Street during the event.

For more information, call 250-785-7592 or visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More