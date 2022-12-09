DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Kevin Henderson has been announced as the new chief administrative officer for the City of Dawson Creek.

Henderson was appointed on Friday after Blair Lekstrom provided his resignation earlier in 2022.

Lekstrom congratulated Henderson on his appointment and wished him the best.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve mayor and council and the citizens of Dawson Creek in both my elected role as councillor and mayor and, most recently, as chief administrative officer. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity,” said Lekstrom.

Henderson said he looks forward to working with the mayor and council over the next four years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the city towards a strong organizational culture, working with city staff to build continuous alignment to the city’s vision, purpose and goals,” Henderson said.

Henderson was born and raised in the Dawson Creek area and has been with the city since 1996.

Since 2006, Henderson has been part of the senior management team, and his most recent position was the general manager of development services.

Mayor Darcy Dober said she is thrilled to welcome Henderson into the position.

“Council has chosen Kevin for this role as they recognize that he has the passion and leadership qualities needed to guide the organization towards accomplishing the goals and vision of the newly elected council,” Dober said.

“His love and commitment for the community was a key factor, and we are confident this is the right decision for the city.”

More information can be found by emailing admin@dawsoncreek.ca, visiting the City of Dawson Creek’s Facebook page or www.dawsoncreek.ca.

