FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Many local businesses and community members are getting into the Christmas spirit by running toy drives for the Salvation Army and the Women’s Resource Society.

Local MLA Dan Davies is collecting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for displaced Ukrainian children aged 1 to 18 living in the North Peace.

Donations can be dropped off at Davies’ office, which is located at 10104 100th Street and is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Davies said he wanted to do something for the displaced Ukrainians after hearing their stories.

“The one family, they had to swim across the river and leave their luggage all behind, so they got here with literally the shirts on their backs,” he said.

(Dan Davies – Peace River North – Facebook)

Century 21 Energy Realty is also holding its annual Christmas Toy Drive until December 16th.

Century 21 is collecting unwrapped toys and pyjamas for children aged 0-17 to be donated to the Salvation Army.

Century 21 Toy Drive drop-off locations:

Tiamat Solutions: 10623 Alaska Road South

RBC: 10312 100th Street

CW Inspections: 13357 Charlie Lake Crescent, Charlie Lake

MNP: #600-10611 102nd Street

Surerus Murphy: 10912 91st Avenue

Shattered Images Hair Removal: 8615 101st Avenue

Frontier Law: 101-10343 100th Avenue

Tidy Trucking Ltd: 8812 109th Street

Macenna: 101-8812 109th Street

(Century 21 Energy Realty – Fort St. John – Facebook)

Home Hardware is holding a Salvation Army Toy Drive with Moose FM live on location on December 16th and 17th.

The sleigh is sitting inside Home Hardware until then, where new, unwrapped toys or food donations can be dropped off for the Salvation Army.

Moose FM, Salvation Army and Home Hardware Christmas Toy Drive poster.

Residents can stop by the Angel Tree set up at the Totem Mall, where customers can grab a tag, shop for the items listed on the tag, and drop the unwrapped gift back at the tree for the Salvation Army.

(Fort St. John Salvation Army – Facebook)

The Women’s Resource Society is still accepting donations of winter clothes, toys for Christmas and food items at their location at 10051 100th Avenue.

Community Bridge’s Christmas Pyjama Drive is also underway, collecting pyjamas for kids aged 16-year-old and under.

The available drop-off locations are:

Moose FM – 9924 101 Avenue

Dr. Kearney Middle School – 10723 92nd Street

Margaret Ma Murray Elementary School – 11504 105th Avenue

Community Bridge – 10142 101st Avenue

Unforgettable Memories Foto Source/Canadian Grind – 9315 100th Avenue

Sander Rose Bone Grindle – 10208 99th Avenue

Ideal Office Solutions Ltd. – 10611 100th Avenue

SJA Promo – 8211 100th Avenue

Pyjama drive box full of pyjama’s. (Supplied)

In addition to toy drives in Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope is participating in the 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraiser sparked by a local 6-year-old.

To add to the toy drive list, contact energeticcity.ca by emailing news@energeticcity.ca.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More