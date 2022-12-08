FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning led to one person being transported to the Fort St. John hospital.

According to Matt Troiano, deputy fire chief of the Fort St. John Fire Department, the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. of a collision that occurred at the 108th Street and 100th Avenue intersection.

Troiano said one person was transported to the Fort St. John hospital. The severity of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Troiano added that the intersection is now cleared.

