FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After over a year of preparation and training, the Fort St. John Hospital has three new diagnostic tests.

In February 2021, the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa purchased a nuclear medicine CT camera (SPEC-CT). The $1.7 million piece of equipment allows nuclear medical professionals to do both nuclear and CT readings simultaneously.

With this new technology, alongside two new technicians, Fort St. John has become just the third place in Northern B.C. to offer nuclear medicine CT (NM-CT) tests, including Prince George and Terrace.

Story Continues Below

Now, patients attending the Fort St. John hospital have access to three new NM-CT tests. These tests are brain scans, bone scans, or parathyroid scans.

Nuclear medicine scans work by injecting a patient with a radioactive biological tracer, then using the camera to detect the gamma rays emitted from the tracer. Radiologists work closely with the NM-CT technicians to ensure that the tests are conducted safely.

Nuclear medicine can be used to diagnose several different issues, such as cancers and physical, neurological, or cardiovascular abnormalities.

It’s been over a year since patients in Fort St. John could access these tests without travelling far from home.

Now with the new technologists and equipment, Northern Health says residents can expect tests to take less time to schedule and to possibly need less of them.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More