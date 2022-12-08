FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Several non-profits in Northeast B.C. have received community gaming grants totalling $466,900 to enhance arts, culture and sports in the region.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne King, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province, and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The community gaming grant recipients are:

Fort St. John Sports grants:

Fort St. John Huskies Junior B Hockey Club: $15,000

Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club: $26,000

North Peace Gymnastics Association: $30,000

Fort St. John Soccer Club: $35,000

Fort St. John Figure Skating Club: $40,000

Fort St. John Arts and Culture grants:

Community Arts Council of Fort St. John: $5,000

North Peace Historical Society: $20,000.

Dawson Creek Sports grants:

Dawson Creek Wildcats Basketball Club: $3,500

Dawson Creek Speed Skating Club: $6,900

Special Olympics British Columbia Society – Dawson Creek: $7,000

Dawson Creek Senior Hockey Association: $15,000

Dawson Creek Curling Club: $32,600

Mile Zero Figure Skating Club: $38,000

Dawson Creek Seals Swim Club: $39,600

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association: $52,000

Dawson Creek Arts and Culture grants:

Dawson Creek and District Band Association: $8,000

South Peace Art Society: $50,900

Fort Nelson Sports grants:

Mile 300 Figure Skating Club $17,500

Hudson’s Hope Arts and Culture grants:

Hudson’s Hope Historical Society: $12,400

Taylor Sports grants:

Peace Passage Skating Club: $12,500

The province announced Thursday that it is supporting 46 arts and culture groups in Northern B.C. with $1.3 million in gaming grants.

Additionally, the province is supporting 83 not-for-profits in Northern B.C. that are dedicated to sports with over $2 million in community gaming grants.

In total, 790 not-for-profits focused on sports in B.C. and 717 arts and culture groups will receive funding from community gaming grants.

(Photo by Street Legal photography)

