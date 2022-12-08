TORONTO — Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.

A senior director of public affairs at CAA National says the national gas price average has dropped by about 30 cents since last month but the price has not fallen as low as the 136.5 cents average that was recorded on Dec. 9, 2021.

Kristine D’Arbelles says gas prices are expected to remain relatively low in the next couple weeks before they might go up again due to higher demand during the holydays.

According to the CAA’s gas price tracker, prices across Ontario are averaging around 140 cents down form 142 on Wednesday and 173 a month ago.

In Quebec, prices are down to 151 from about 154 a day before and 183 a month ago.

In Saskatchewan, prices are down slightly to 146 cents, while Manitoba’s prices saw just less than a one-cent drop to 152 cents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

