PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A former Fort St. John Flyer has been selected to play in the 2023 BCHL All-Star-3-on-3 Tournament in Pentiction in January.

Jordan Fairlie currently plays for the Prince George Spruce Kings but played for the under-11, under-13, and under-15 Flyers while he resided in Fort St. John.

The 20-year-old said he was voted in by fans in an online poll to participate in the tournament.

“I think we’ve got some pretty good fans,” said Fairlie.

The tournament will be held in an outdoor rink in downtown Penticton, a new experience Fairlie is looking forward to.

“It’s gonna be a little bit different of an experience,” said Fairlie.

“It’ll be pretty cool, as well as playing against other people who are also selected as the top of their team.”

Now in his third BCHL season, Fairlie currently ranks fifth in the league, with 2.61 goals-against-average.

The Spruce King goalie holds a 12-6 record with a .902 save percentage and two shutouts, so far this season.

The BCHL All-Star-3-on-3 tournament takes place on January 21st, 2023.

