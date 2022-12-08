DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has motioned to renew the city’s rural fire protection contract with the Peace River Regional District.

The City of Dawson Creek provides emergency fire services to a designated rural area around the city. The city enters into an agreement with the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) for this service with the option to renew every five years.

Some of the most significant changes to this term’s contract come from an expansion of the protected area and the PRRD removing funding to the Fire Training Center amidst changes to who operates the facility and how.

The new policy the PRRD put out earlier this year about post-incident assessments is also included in the renewal.

The agreement also included a commitment from the PRRD to secure the City of Dawson Creek with a new firetruck. Currently, the city uses a firetruck owned by the PRRD.

The PRRD has also committed to providing ten per cent of capital funding for repairs on or replacement of the Dawson Creek Fire Station, up to $1.2 million.

The city’s current contract with the district expires on December 31st, 2022. The City of Dawson Creek motioned to renew the agreement with the PRRD, which will run from January 1st, 2023, to December 31st, 2027.

