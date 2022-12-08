DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek council has approved the strategic plan to move tourism to an in-house model.

The initiative was first approved by council in May 2022. Then, in October, council requested that staff “develop a comprehensive list of expectations to measure the success of the in-house tourism model.”

The report given to council outlined how and when the visitor centre will operate, what the tourism department will be responsible for, and the staff needed to run the department.

A drafted budget for the in-house tourism department was also included in the report.

The previous model for tourism in Dawson Creek was run by a third-party group known as Global Spectrum Facility Management. In their 2022 Strategic Priority report in May, the city stated that they would be looking to “explore opportunities for a new tourism funding and delivery model.”

Transition into the in-house model began officially on December 5th, 2022, and will be completed by January 1st, 2023.

Council approved the strategic plan for the new model in their most recent meeting on December 5th.

Mayor Darcy Dober and councillor Jerimy Earl both thanked staff for the quick turnaround on the report and transition.

