HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — A young girl is helping spread Christmas cheer in Hudson’s Hope with the help of the RCMP and a couple of local businesses.

The 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraiser kicked off on December 1st, thanks to 6-year-old Freyja Schmidt.

Constable Erich Schmidt, acting attachment commander, said three years ago, his family was talking with his then three or four-year-old daughter Freyja about how hard the holidays can be on some families.

“She then took it upon herself to go into her room and collect some of her toys and belongings,” Schmidt explained.

“Then she brought it out and said that she wanted to give it to these kids.”

Schmidt said his daughter’s kindness is where it started and expanded from there as they noticed how the town had hampers for food but nothing for toys.

“She’s incorporated in everything that we do with it,” he said.

“When we go out and drop the bins off, she’s there. When we pick the gifts up, usually, she goes out and picks them up. She loves that kind of stuff, the giving and helping other people.”

In the first year, they collected enough toys for about 30-40 kids, Schmidt said.

In the second year, they expanded again and included seniors, as again, he said they noticed the seniors sometimes got left out regarding the hampers.

“One of the oil and gas field companies donated $3,000… We were able to go out there and basically go on a big Christmas shop, and Freyja got to go pick a bunch of stuff that she thinks the kids wanted,” he explained.

Recently, the CEO of North Peace Savings and Credit Union, Ted Pahl, donated $500 worth of gift cards to the cause.

Freyja, Erich and JJ Schmidt beside Ted Pahl at North Peace Savings and Credit Union. (JJ Schmidt – Supplied)

Donations of new toys or gift cards for kids from 0-8, winter clothing for kids ages 6-12 and items for seniors can be dropped off until December 12th.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Hudson’s Hope RCMP Detachment: 10317 Gething Street

Hudson’s Hope School: 10441 Holland Street

Hardware Store: 10321 Gething Street

Legacy Village Market: 10115 MacDougall Street

District Office: 9904 Dudley Drive

Friends of Hudson’s Hope Thrift Store: 10324 Gething Street

Hudson’s Hope Library: 9905 Dudley Drive

Rustic Pantry: 10801 Dudley Drive

