MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — RCMP say a woman is expected to survive after she was shot Monday in a targeted attack.

They say in a news release the incident occurred that evening at a home on Dewdney Trunk Road.

She was taken to hospital for treatment by BC Emergency Health Services.

Police say they believe the attack was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

An RCMP Investigational Support Team is leading the investigation in conjunction with the Serious Crime Unit.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

