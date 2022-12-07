Support local news and get a FREE mug!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Ryan Donald Large, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Large, 31, is wanted for assault, uttering threats, resisting a peace officer and breach of undertaking.

Large is described as five foot 11 inches tall, 179 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Ryan Donald Large (Supplied – RCMP)

Anyone with information on Large’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

