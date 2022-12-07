FORT NELSON, B.C. — Some local First Nations are eligible to receive money as part of an $8 billion class-action lawsuit over unclean water.

Impacted First Nations in Northeast B.C. include Fort Nelson, Halfway River and Saulteau.

The nationwide settlement covers those impacted by a drinking water advisory for at least one year between November 20th, 1995 and June 20th, 2021, and those eligible may submit a compensation claim.

Additional compensation for specified injuries sustained by following drinking water advisories is also available.

Representatives can claim on behalf of eligible minors, those with mental incapacity and those who passed away on or after November 20th, 2017.

The deadline to submit a claim is March 7th, 2023.

The settlement was initially approved by courts on December 22nd, 2021, and includes compensation as well as commitments to fund the construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure needed to provide clean drinking water.

Resources available:

Additional information on the settlement, as well as interactive guides and webinars, can be found at www.firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca.

For questions about the process and assistance with the form, the administrator can be contacted toll-free at 1-833-252-4220.

For legal questions related to the settlement or assistance with making a claim for specified injuries, class counsel can be contacted at no cost at counsel@firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca or 1-888-265-7589.

Emotional support is available through Hope for Wellness toll-free at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

