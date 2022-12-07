Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking to identify a female suspect who attempted to cash multiple cheques fraudulently.
On October 25th, the local RCMP received a report from a bank in the city of a woman attempting to cash multiple cheques for a “very substantial” amount using fraudulent identification.
An officer obtained the surveillance video, and RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
The RCMP described the suspect as in her 40s to 50s, with a Ukrainian or European accent, shoulder-length dark brown hair, a “Calvin” hoodie, and light blue jeans.
Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on the matter to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
