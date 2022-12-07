Support local news and get a FREE mug!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking to identify a female suspect who attempted to cash multiple cheques fraudulently.

On October 25th, the local RCMP received a report from a bank in the city of a woman attempting to cash multiple cheques for a “very substantial” amount using fraudulent identification.

An officer obtained the surveillance video, and RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The woman suspect. (Supplied - RCMP)
The RCMP described the suspect as in her 40s to 50s, with a Ukrainian or European accent, shoulder-length dark brown hair, a “Calvin” hoodie, and light blue jeans.

Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on the matter to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

