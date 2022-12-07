FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A couple that lived in Fort St. John for close to 40 years lost their dream home in Atlin to a fire on Sunday.

After many years of living and volunteering in the Fort St. John community, Connie and Wayne Morris moved out to Atlin to live off the grid.

A recent fire destroyed their home. The couple and their pets were unharmed, but they lost everything.

The fire at the Morris’ house in Atlin (Supplied, Katherine Von Hollen)

Their daughter, Katherine von Hollen, said that being so far away from her parents has made the situation difficult.

“It’s been really scary,” von Hollen said. “There’s so much stuff that they got going on that I’m kind of the hub here for everything that’s going on.”

Since the fire, von Hollen has started up a GoFundMe to help get her parents back on their feet in the spring. They are hoping to raise $100,000 for the house and other necessities.

“The target is set for $100,000, but if we get $25,000 or $50,000, I’d be happier than a pig in poop,” von Hollen said.

Wayne and Connie Morris. (Supplied, Katherine Von Hollen)

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe page has been up for three days and has raised just over $6,500.

