FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In partnership with SJA Promo, Home Hardware presented a $6,000 cheque to the Fort St. John Friendship Society on Wednesday morning.

The funds came from the Every Child Matters pins sold at the store and designed by local artist Alisa Froh.

The first design, “little shoes” (ᐊᐱᐢᒋ ᒪᐢᑭᓯᓂᐢ, Apisci-Maskisinis), features a pair of moccasins with orange hearts on the toes. The moccasins have long ties that would be knotted at each ankle and, according to a release, were created to represent the many children that did not return home from residential schools to learn to tie their own knots.

The second design, “nobody is home” (ᓇᒨᔭ ᐊᐃᐧᔭᐠ ᒦᑭᐋᐧᒼ, namôýa awiyak mîkiwâm) features a teepee with orange hearts and small handprints on top of larger handprints. According to a release, this represents the weight of the emptiness that reverberates throughout generations forever after all the children in a community were stolen and as a reminder that too many children never returned home.

The remaining pins will soon be available to purchase at the Friendship Society, located at 10208 95 Avenue.

The Friendship Society’s executive director, Anita Lee, said the society was proud to participate in the fundraiser.

“We’re so very thankful to Home Hardware, SJA and the amazing and talented Alisa Froh, who created these pieces,” Lee said.

The Fort St. John Friendship Society has been very busy over the last few years, according to Lee.

“We have been pretty much, hair straight back, bugs in teeth,” she said.

“We always are. We’re a very busy place. We [serve everyone] from babies to elders.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee said they realized their building could no longer accommodate all of the services they offered.

“In the middle of Covid, we did a building expansion and moved our preschool that was on the second floor into the new expansion,” Lee said.

“The existing preschool was made into more office spaces so we could expand our child and youth team and our job placement training program.”

This year, they’ve been working on hosting events involving large gatherings again, such as the elders program.

In the new year, Lee said they are hoping to expand their child and youth team, and as the lead agency for a Foundry in Fort St. John, they will be busy working on getting the addictions and mental health help to the city.

“I have to, in between this, acknowledge an amazing staff that comes together and makes everything happen every day,” Lee said.

“We’re able to do what we can do in the community because of them.”

