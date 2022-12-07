DGS Astro Paving presents 12 Days of Moose-mas! Everyday from December 7th to December 23rd a new local business will be featured! All you have to do is fill out the form below for your chance to win! You could win $150 to your favourite local business!

Want to know which one of your favourite local businesses are featured today?

Listen LIVE to 100.1 Moose FM

Visit Moose FM’s Instagram

Visit Moose FM’s Facebook Page

Contest Rules:

Story Continues Below

You can enter every day!

If you win, you cannot be chosen as a winner for any Moose FM contests for the next 30 days

By entering this contest you agree that your first and last name can be used on social media.

If you are found to use different credentials for multiple entries you can be placed on our black list for contesting

For full contest rules click here

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More