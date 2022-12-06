FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health received a $355, 249 fine from WorkSafeBC after reportedly failing to properly complete workplace investigations related to safety.

According to a release from the BC Nurses Union, WorkSafeBC issued a substantial administrative penalty to the health authority because it failed to conduct “adequate workplace inspections” after receiving reports from nurses and other health care staff about ongoing safety issues.

BCNU president Aman Grewal said in the release that she’s concerned this penalty indicates what she calls a systemic oversight by health employers and the government regarding the health and safety of healthcare workers and the increased rate of violence staff have been subjected to.

“While the recent announcement of new protection security officers is a step in the right direction, this shows us there is much more that needs to happen within health authorities to make worksites safer for nurses and all health care workers,” Grewal said.

While other areas of the province will receive protection security officers, none were hired in Northeast B.C.

“The fact is, all provincial health authorities use the same provincial reporting system, and we know there are issues with the system, as we’ve seen with this penalty.”

The BCNU said this fine is not unique to Northern Health, adding that the Vancouver Island Health Authority was ordered to complete a compliance agreement with WorkSafeBC for insufficiently completed safety investigations and low rates of safety training.

“In 2019, the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital was issued the largest WorkSafe penalty ever at that time for failing to ensure the safety of five health care workers who were injured in two separate violent attacks at the Coquitlam hospital,” the union said.

The BCNU is now calling on the government to audit all occupational health and safety records from the last 12 months to ensure that investigations are conducted and that necessary corrective actions are implemented.

The union also previously supported the multiple calls for a complete operational audit of Northern Health.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to WorkSafeBC and Northern Health for a statement, both of which were not received by the time of publication. However, WorkSafeBC did confirm that the fine was issued to the health authority.

Grewal spoke of other systemic issues in Northern Heath in Part One of our series Code Grey, we look to decipher the current state of the health care system in Northeast B.C.

Part Two of the series delves into the health care shortages that have long impacted rural communities in B.C.

