Support local news and get a FREE mug!

Find Out More

Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Preston Pouce Coupe, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Pouce Coupe is wanted for causing fear, two counts of breach of undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of release order, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Pouce Coupe is described as six foot one inch tall, 232 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross with a crown on his right hand.

Police photo of Preston Ramsey Burton Pouce Coupe. (RCMP)
Police photo of Preston Ramsey Burton Pouce Coupe. (RCMP)

If anyone has information on Pouce Coupe’s whereabouts, the local detachment can be reached at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.norhternbccrimestoppers.ca.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help!

As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug!

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.