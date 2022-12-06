FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Preston Pouce Coupe, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Pouce Coupe is wanted for causing fear, two counts of breach of undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of release order, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Pouce Coupe is described as six foot one inch tall, 232 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross with a crown on his right hand.

Police photo of Preston Ramsey Burton Pouce Coupe. (RCMP)

If anyone has information on Pouce Coupe’s whereabouts, the local detachment can be reached at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.norhternbccrimestoppers.ca.

