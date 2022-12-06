TAYLOR, B.C. — A viral video on Facebook has prompted a local driving school to include it in one of their courses.

Christopher Boomer, president of Improvement Institute, a local air brake and truck driving school, said they will be using the video in the BC Class 1 MELT course for several reasons.

MELT stands for mandatory entry-level training, according to ICBC.

The dashcam video starts with a truck driving across the Taylor bridge before another truck begins to pass, and a tire comes off of that vehicle.

Comments on the video speculate the tire came from the truck’s passenger side.

Boomer said they will use this video to help explain that the truck driver that lost a wheel may have needed a re-torque after a tire change and may not have done a proper pre-trip inspection.

The truck with the dashcam notices the tire and slows down before it hits the front bumper, leaving a noticeable dent.

Boomer wants to use this section for a few reasons as well.

“Did they anticipate hazards on a restricted roadway with no escape route, and were they prepared to make emergency braking, thus reducing the force at impact and distance the tire was thrown?” Boomer explained.

Additionally, he said the result would have been significantly different if the tire had hit or landed on a smaller vehicle.

After the tire bounces off the front of the truck with the dashcam, it goes up into the air a fair distance, bouncing a few times and rolling a bit before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Boomer also brought up the possibility of the tire landing differently.

“How would you explain to insurance if the tire had been directed away from the bridge and landed in a boat?” he asked.

An anonymous witness said they saw the vehicle that lost the tire pull over at the end of the bridge where another tire was.

The witness said the driver eventually made it to the chain-up area, and a different truck picked up the tires.

Boomer said they are receiving many teachable moments from the local video.

“We are happy to receive videos of all kinds for use in our courses,” he concluded.

The full video can be viewed below:

