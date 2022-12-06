UPDATE: The story has been changed as the wanted person turned themself into the police.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Preston Pouce Coupe, who was wanted by police, turned himself into the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment.

Pouce Coupe was held for court.

Pouce Coupe was wanted for causing fear, two counts of breach of undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of release order, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police photo of Preston Ramsey Burton Pouce Coupe. (RCMP)

