FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canfor announced temporary curtailments on Monday, which will affect the local sawmill.

According to Canfor, the Fort St. John sawmill will be curtailed for one week, from December 26th to January 2nd.

The curtailments announced on Monday affect all solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta, which will remove approximately 150 million board feet in December and January.

The curtailments will begin on December 19th and run for one to four weeks.

Monday’s announcement follows the ongoing Taylor Pulp Mill curtailment, which was initially announced in February and has been extended throughout 2022.

The company cited transportation issues when initially announcing the curtailment, saying the shortages resulted in “continued high finished product inventories” at the Taylor pulp mill.

Canfor told energeticcity.ca on Tuesday that the Taylor Pulp Mill has been winterized, and future operational plans are “dependent on economically available fibre and available logistics to support a restart.”

